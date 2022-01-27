SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on January 27, 2022, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. The filing is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

