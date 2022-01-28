Blue Danube Systems, a provider of intelligent wireless access solutions that help mobile operators address the challenge of explosive data growth, is announcing today that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by NEC Corporation. The deal is expected to close around March of 2022, pending regulatory approval.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127006018/en/

Blue Danube BeamCraft Installation on Waikiki Beach Hawaii (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Danube has successfully demonstrated its Coherent Massive MIMO 5G beamforming technology in numerous trials around the world, delivering up to 3X capacity increases with first generation software in commercial mobile networks using existing mobile phones. Deploying Coherent Massive MIMO together with autonomous AI/ML beam optimization software, mobile network operators can economically improve overall multi-site performance in both FDD and TDD bands. Blue Danube's technology has been demonstrated not only to improve network capacity, but also to greatly improve coverage, for instance avoiding new sites at higher frequency bands and cost-effectively providing 5G user experience to rural communities. Blue Danube's products have been in commercial service for over 5 years, are compatible with both 4G and 5G baseband processing and have proven to be reliable over a wide range of deployment scenarios and environmental conditions.

Mark Pinto, CEO of Blue Danube, said, "We are excited about joining the NEC team that is an Open RAN leader and recognized for its end-to-end Open 5G solutions and system integration capabilities. Becoming part of NEC enables Blue Danube to expand our 5G product offerings, and together we will bring ever more powerful hardware and software products based on O-RAN specifications to customers worldwide."

About Blue Danube Systems

Blue Danube Systems designs next generation wireless solutions for mobile networks and other applications. Our Coherent Massive MIMO solution brings 5G beamforming to today's networks dramatically increasing network capacity and end user experience. Together with cloud-based software suite utilizing machine learning techniques, our technology can provide substantial capacity and coverage improvement in cellular networks with today's smartphones. Blue Danube Systems is a privately held US-based start-up backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including AT&T. For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127006018/en/

Contacts:

Sue Stein

Blue Danube

650.316.5010

suestein@bluedanube.com