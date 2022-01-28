



SINGAPORE, Jan 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 2021 was a huge year for the cryptocurrency market, with huge strides in growth and adoption of digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain worldwide. It was also an incredible year for Moonstake as we rose to the top rankings of global staking providers, reaching a total staking assets of $1.8 billion thanks to the support of our users and partners worldwide. As we begin the new year 2022, Moonstake as well as our strategic coin partners have many exciting news and programs in store for you as our platforms scale and evolve. To welcome our user community into the exciting new year, we're creating a series of articles in collaboration with our strategic partner on what you need to know about our partner coins in the year 2022, this time with Tezos.Since August 2020, Moonstake has been supporting XTZ staking via strategic partnership with TZ Ventures, a Tezos-centric blockchain startup combinator from South Korea supported by the Tezos Foundation. Since then, Moonstake has hosted a number of campaigns that promoted awareness of the Tezos ecosystem as well as adoption of XTZ staking to global users.Mainstream adoption of crypto reached an all-time high in 2021 and Tezos was one of the biggest players. Household names include Ubisoft, Red Bull, McLaren, The Grammy Awards, Groupe Casino, Whitney Houston, Doja Cat, Linkin Park, Cambridge University, The Catholic Church, UN Migration Agency, Deloitte, Save the Children, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and many more have started building on Tezos network. This has resulted in major growth on Tezos in the realms of NFTs, DeFi, and DApps. By the end of 2021, Tezos recorded over 33 million contract calls on mainnet with 24.5 million transactions being NFT related. In this article, we will be interviewing our partner at TZ Ventures about what is in store for the Tezos ecosystem and its user community in 2022.Q1 Which 2021 achievements are you the most proud of?We are very proud of and still support (tech consulting) our incubating firms who received funding - 1 Seed, 1 Series A, 1 Series B funding were secured in 2021. We are also cooperating with prominent projects in the game, NFT, K-pop and fin-tech industries and have signed numerous blockchain research MOUs. Additionally, we are currently incubating established companies in the metaverse and NFT space - projects projected to be the next big thing in Asia.Q2 What measures are you going to take in 2022 to further increase adoption of Tezos?Firstly, we will focus on assisting projects in applying for and receiving Tezos Foundation Grants - more than US$2.5 million in funding for over 200 projects in at least eight countries has been granted since Q2 2021. Also, We will leverage the focus of the Tezos Foundation as it positioned itself as the blockchain popular for developers and creators of NFTs: Most notably in Tezos, music NFT platforms such as Quincy Jones-backed OneOf and AmplifyX, as well as art NFT marketplace Hic et Nunc among many built on Tezos. Formula One teams Red Bull Honda Racing and McLaren Racing are also partnering with Tezos to build and create NFTs for fan engagement.Q3 What can users expect from Tezos in 2022?As stated previously, you can expect a faster turnaround in the Tezos Foundation Grants process. Also, NFTs will flourish on the Tezos network due to the blockchain's energy-efficient design and lower gas fees.Moonstake is proud to be strategic partners of TZ Ventures. We will continue to maintain strong support for the ever growing and developing Tezos ecosystem and hope to bring even more great value to XTZ and crypto users worldwide in 2022 to help accelerate adoption of the Tezos and Moonstake ecosystems together.About MoonstakeAs a world-leading staking service provider, Moonstake develops and operates decentralized wallet services for enterprises and end users.Our full-scale staking business started in August 2020. With the support of users all over the world, our total staking assets has risen to 1.8 billion dollars. In June 2021, we ranked third among 15,000 staking providers globally.So far, we have expanded our business and ecosystem through about 30 strategic partnerships, including major blockchains such as Emurgo which is a constituent organization of Cardano, TRON, and NEO. In May 2021, we became a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed company "OIO Holdings Limited" on the Singapore Stock Exchange and we are working to further expand Moonstake's business and improve our credibility. https://www.moonstake.io/About TZ VenturesTZ Ventures incubates early stage blockchain startups on Tezos. They provide support to projects building on Tezos and venturing into equity financing in South Korea. They mainly incubate projects on Tezos and aim to build real business use cases of blockchain technology. They run a regular program that assists startups with office space, technical support, mentoring, marketing, partnerships, fund-raising and more. https://www.tz.ventures/