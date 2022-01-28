DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Publication of 2021 Annual Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")

The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2021. This report is available on the Company's website https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/annual-reports.php and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/snhe/AR2021.pdf

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 28 January 2022

