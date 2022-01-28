Power management company Eaton recently announced it achieved a 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the seventh year in a row. This national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies, practices, and benefits for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees serves as a benchmark for workplace equality in the U.S.

"This honor demonstrates our deep commitment to ensuring equitable access and opportunity for all," said Monica Jackson, vice president, Global Inclusion and Diversity. "We do not take this recognition for granted as we aspire to be a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry. Equally important, it acknowledges the work we do each day to create an inclusive workplace."

The 2022 CEI evaluated the policies and practices of nearly 1,300 businesses that relate to the LGBTQ+ community. Initiatives such as non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ+ community were reviewed as part of this process.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers-from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns-could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, senior vice president of programs, research, and training, Human Rights Campaign. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

In addition to achieving a 100% on the Corporate Equality Index, Eaton was also recognized for the second year in a row by the HRC as one of the Best LGBTQ+ Places to Work in Mexico.

For more information on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei. Information on Eaton's certification by HRC Equidad Mexico can be found here. To learn more about Eaton's inclusion and diversity journey, please read our first-ever Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical and mechanical power-more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 87,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

