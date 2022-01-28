Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.01.2022 | 13:17
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name for instrument issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. (28/22)

Upon request by the issuer, long name for instrument issued by Alphabeta Access
Products Ltd will change. The change will be valid as of January 31, 2022. ISIN
code will remain unchanged. 



ISIN     Long Name       New Long Name        
-----------------------------------------------------------------
JE00BLH0QQ73 AVA SMABOLAG TRACKER AVA OMX FIRST NORTH25 TRACKER
-----------------------------------------------------------------


For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.