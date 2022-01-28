Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name for instrument issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. (28/22)

Upon request by the issuer, long name for instrument issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd will change. The change will be valid as of January 31, 2022. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Long Name New Long Name ----------------------------------------------------------------- JE00BLH0QQ73 AVA SMABOLAG TRACKER AVA OMX FIRST NORTH25 TRACKER ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB