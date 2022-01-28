Vior, Inc.: Vior Continues to Sample High-Grade Gold at Belleterre up to 175 g/t Au in Surface Sampling

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce additional field exploration results that demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade gold potential at its district-scale Belleterre gold project ("Belleterre" or "Project") in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. A total of 1,323 samples were collected during the Summer-Fall 2021 field exploration program at Belleterre, and results are being received in stages as the laboratories process these samples. The current gold results, in addition to those published on September 17, 2021, expose at surface the excellent potential for new high-grade gold structures, located in the brownfield areas of the Project.

Highlights

The three highest grade samples returned respectively 175 grams per tonne (" g/t ") gold (" Au "), 29.5 g/t Au and 27.3 g/t Au.

") gold (" "), 29.5 g/t Au and 27.3 g/t Au. Another 15 samples contained values ranging between 24.6 g/t Au and 2 g/t Au, with many samples also containing significant silver (" Ag ") content of up to 394 g/t Ag (see Table 1 and maps below).

") content of up to 394 g/t Ag (see Table 1 and maps below). These new surface results validate and extend the gold showings, further reinforcing the strong exploration potential at Belleterre.

In addition to these exciting new gold surface results, a systematic rock sampling strategy deployed in some areas associated with local felsic intrusions was also rewarded. A multi-metal anomaly with a continuous footprint of one kilometer in length and 50 meters (" m ") to 100 m in width has been delineated.

") to 100 m in width has been delineated. Given the number of high-quality drill targets that have been identified along and outside of the mine trend, a new 5,000 meter Phase 2 drill program will be initiated in Q1 2022. Further, the exploration team is busy planning for the next Belleterre field exploration program during Spring/Summer 2022.

Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO of Vior, stated, "We are very encouraged with these field sample results. They confirm what we have suspected from the start, that the brownfield areas have high potential for gold endowed structures outside of the historic mine trend. The majority of these new results will help to identify new high quality drill targets, in additionto the existing high-quality drill targets that we have previously identified along the mine trend. We will begin to drill some of these new targets during our next drilling phase."

Vior is also pleased to announce the location of the five recently completed drill holes at Belleterre (see Map 1.), comprising almost 4,000 meters of drilling under the Phase 1 drill program. These initial drill holes were designed to better define the geological framework at depth and along strike of the historic mine trend. The Phase 1 targets consisted of large step outs from known mineralization along the trend, with the objectives of delineating new structures and mineralization, as well as providing us with valuable data for better vectorizing drill targets during the next drilling phases. Assay results for these first five holes is expected late Q1 2022.

Map 1. Belleterre brownfield area General Overview showing Vior highest gold value locations, Map 2 & 3 detailed locations and Vior 2021 drill hole locations.

Map 2. Detailed map showing the location of Vior 2021 highest gold values.

Map 3. Detailed map showing the location of Vior 2021 highest gold values.

Table 1. Belleterre Project - Additional 2021 gold and silver values (see press release Sept. 17, 2021) from Summer-Fall 2021 exploration program.

Table 2. Belleterre Project - 2021 drill hole parameters.

About Cluster of lithogeochem pathfinder anomalies

Anomalous areas were defined using the precious and base metals and related-element pathfinders (Au, Bi, Te, Ag, Pb, Cu, Zn, Mo, As, Sb). The threshold ranges were produced using the Natural Break statistical function of Mapinfo Pro and the results were graphically cross-checked by the cumulative frequency method. The outlines of the anomalous clusters were then traced manually, and focus was on gold and areas where multiple elements overlap. This preliminary interpretation demonstrates that gold mineralization has different signatures depending on their spatial distribution. This suggests that several types of gold mineralization seem to co-exist on the property and that they may not all be synchronous. These observations will help in the targeting of the next round of fieldwork (prospecting and mapping), which is planned for Spring-Summer 2022. Some significant anomalous zones have not yet been tested by drilling.

About QA/QC Controls

Vior has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry best practices, including certified reference material (CRM) standards and blank material inserted every 20 samples. Sample preparation and gold analyses were performed either at Activation Laboratories Ltd (Actlabs) in Sainte-Germaine-Boulé, QC or by SGS Canada Inc with a preparation of samples performed at the SGS Val-d'Or with analysis of samples was performed at the SGS Burnaby site in BC. All samples were analyzed for gold by fire-assays (50g) with an atomic absorption finish or ICP-AES technic. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay (50g) followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing more than 3.0 g/t Au. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a four-acid digestion finish ICP-MS method. High grade silver was repeated by aqua regia digestion ICP-OES finish.

About Belleterre

The property is located near the town of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, 95 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, QC. The property consists of 551 claims over 30,258 hectares (302.6 sq km), forming a district-scale exploration package that extends over a strike length of 37 km. The Project includes the option to acquire the former high-grade Belleterre Gold Mine that produced over 750,000 oz. gold (Au) at 10.73 grams per tonne ("g/t") and 95,000 oz. silver (Ag) at 1.73 g/t between 1936 and 1959 (Source: Sigeom MERN). The property has been under-explored for the past 50 years and has never been the subject of such significant consolidation until now. More on Belleterre can be found HERE.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President of Vior and Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager of Vior, and Qualified Persons as per National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

