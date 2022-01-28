Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
WKN: A12CNW ISIN: SE0003883990 
Frankfurt
28.01.22
12:46 Uhr
0,068 Euro
-0,003
-3,95 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AROCELL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AROCELL AB 5-Tage-Chart
28.01.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of AroCell AB (29/22)

With effect from January 31, 2022, the subscription rights in AroCell AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 09, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   AROC TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017483357              
Order book ID:  246816                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 31, 2022, the paid subscription shares in AroCell AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   AROC BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017483365              
Order book ID:  246815                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
