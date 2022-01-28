Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of AroCell AB (29/22)

With effect from January 31, 2022, the subscription rights in AroCell AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 09, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: AROC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017483357 Order book ID: 246816 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 31, 2022, the paid subscription shares in AroCell AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: AROC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017483365 Order book ID: 246815 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB