9 of the world's largest funds have been analyzed here. Funds included in this report are:

Domicile Fund Name Report

Luxembourg Domicile



Luxembourg BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund

Aug, 2021

USA Domicile



USA First Eagle Gold Fund Oct, 2021 USA Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Oct, 2021 USA Fidelity Select Gold Nov, 2021 USA Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund Nov, 2021 USA Sprott Gold Equity Fund Sep, 2021

UK Domicile



UK LF Ruffer Gold Fund Sep, 2020 UK



BlackRock Gold & General Fund Aug, 2021

Ireland Domicile



Ireland Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund Jun, 2021

MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all international investment jurisdictions.

