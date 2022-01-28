Anzeige
Freitag, 28.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 
Xetra
28.01.22
17:36 Uhr
3,017 Euro
-0,047
-1,53 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.01.2022 | 18:40
TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 28-Jan-2022 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Language: German Date of disclosure: February 08, 2022 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen Language: English Date of disclosure: February 08, 2022 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  139700 
EQS News ID:  1274356 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274356&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2022 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
