FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street Broadcasting 5 Featured Companies on Bloomberg Television this Saturday 6PM est

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / FMW Media's New to The Street T.V. announces broadcasting its business T.V. show Saturday, January 29, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM EST.

New to The Street's 297th T.V. show airs five (5) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses' representatives:

Ms. Ashlee Stojanovski, Public Relations, Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV), joins the New to The Street show, explaining to Anchor Jane King the Company's global and local tourism and travel networks using their cryptocurrency token, $ARV. Passionately, Ashlee explains the foundation of Ariva and the first of its kind crypto platform used for everything related to travel. With the creation of a DeFi travel blockchain ecosystem, Ariva connects travelers in many ways, reducing costs and aggravations that typically occur when traveling. Ashlee explains Ariva's goal to become the travel platform of choice while using and making travel arrangements with the $ARV token. Ariva is designing and developing three ecosystems. The Ariva.World, Ariva.Club and Ariva.Finance platforms provide users a unique one-of-kind experience, completely different from traditional travel/tourism. One of its main aims is to eliminate the complexity and difficulty of using the local currency in the destination country. The Ariva.Club, a social media platform, awards tokens for users to interact with others in the community, sharing inputs about travel experiences. A staking feature is forthcoming in the ensuing months ahead. And a Metaverse platform is coming soon, too. Ashlee reveals that since its inception in May 2021, Ariva now has over 200,000 members and growing.

Mr. Brad Yasar, Chief Executive Officer at EQI Fi (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) , joins the New to The Street T.V. for his in-studio NASDAQ interview. He explains to Anchor Jane King and viewers EQIFi's digital platform, which merges traditional banking with a Defi (Decentralized Finance) alternative. EQIFi's Yield Aggregator product continues to generate impressive percentages, with approximately 17% yield for its first 3-months as a product offering and about 70% annual percentage yield (APY). Brad explains that if you own crypto that EQIFi accepts on its platform, you should subscribe and deposit any amount of that crypto into this yield Aggregator. With Metaverse being the newest and hottest technology advancement in the market, Brad talks about EQIFi being a pioneer in Metaverse that will offer a V.R. (Virtual Reality) bank product. Just put on the V.R. headset and step into EQIFi's bank. NASDAQ Market representatives approached Brad and his team, and together they entered a partnership to create a Crypto Index - publishing expected in 2022.

New to The Street T.V. airs T.V. Anchor Jane King's interview with Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO at Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) . Jamie talks with T.V. Anchor Jane King about Vulcan Forged being an established non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace, and App incubator blockchain-based Company. As the Metaverse continues to grow, Jamie gives examples of how gamers like and dislike the evolution of the Metaverse. Vulcan Forged's first-of-its-kind Metaverse game, VulcanVerse , a Greco-Roman fantasy Metaverse, allows clients to own gaming assets used to make money while gaming using the $PYR token. Recently, a gaming asset sold for $1M, and Jamie gives viewers his opinion on this recent sale.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes Mr. Michael Wood, CEO, and Mr. Cristiano Troffei, CIO from Sonar (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) , talking with Anchor Jane King about their crypto Company. Michael tells about his business experience in the commodity coffee market, where he developed a tracking system that provided an end-to-end solution on international coffee distribution. With that experience, Michael explains the inspiration behind Sonar, created to help individuals learn and understand the crypto market space. Cristiano provides viewers with his technology design experiences and explains Sonar's uniqueness, giving users a platform for social and financial use. Sonar is a new way to interface with the blockchain, giving users educational resources, analytical ecosystem data, and Defi access tools, all focused on helping people understand the crypto markets. Their crypto tracking dashboard with numerous functions can assist users with real-time information, bringing in a single platform data and analytical tools needed to make a good crypto investment decision.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks to New to Street TV Anchor Jane King about the Company's Sekur® solutions , designed to eliminate cybersecurity issues for both individuals and businesses. Alan talks and references a recently published report that cyber-attacks increased 60% in 2021, with expected increases in 2022. The report further explained that well-known corporations and organizations had approximately 945 cyber breach attempts per week per entity. The report revealed that many businesses use the "Apache" servers, a popular open-source web server, which appears to be vulnerable to hacking attempts. GlobeX Data, Ltd. doesn't use "Apache" servers, and it owns its servers. The hacking problem is not going away, a top-down problem from the largest corporations to the individual users. The Sekur® products, with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions, can eliminate hacks. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platform, no Microsoft Office 360, no shared servers, never selling or mining data, GlobeX Data, Ltd. can offer cybersecurity solutions for a monthly fee. Alain tells viewers that GlobeX Data sales continue to grow, and its managerial internal financial projections remain ahead of actual expectations. With only about a 5% subscriber cancellation rate, Alain believes that forthcoming new product launches could decrease the churn rate to around 3%. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

About Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) :

Ariva, Inc . (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) launched its cryptocurrency $ARV in May 2021. The Ariva ecosystem focuses on uses in the global and local tourism and travel networks. The project is a worldwide B2C travel & tourism network where members can meet with global and local tourism service providers. Previous travelers' experiences and comments, making bookings with cryptocurrencies, earning crypto money from their reservations, and valuable content sharing are part of the Ariva experience. The project aims to achieve active use in the tourism and travel industry, one of the world economy's largest and most important industries. Ariva aims to produce a cryptocurrency trade exchange and ensure that ARV is actively used in the tourism industry - https://ariva.digital/ .

About Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) :

Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) is an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem design, community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through incubation programs crowdfunding. Blockchain game enthusiasts see Vulcan Forged as a one-stop-shop where they can access popular games within a large NFT marketplace, buying and selling digital gaming assets. Its $PYR settlement, staking, and the entire ecosystem powers utility token. The ERC20 compatible $PYR is a cross-platform currency used in-game titles part of the Vulcan Forged gaming ecosystem - https://vulcanforged.com/ .

About EQIFi (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) :

EQIFi (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) builds a global DeFi (Decentralized Finance) gateway for you, delivering more products and services than any other platform and simplifying the complex world of DeFi. EQIFi is on a mission to become the gateway for everyone to the DeFi industry. EQIFi works to democratize financial products previously available to only the privileged few through blockchain technology. EQIFi's infrastructure optimizes itself for real-time digital interactions. It is at the forefront, embracing today's ever-demanding culture of instant access for the evolution of digital banking and finance technologies - https://www.eqifi.com/ .

About Sonar (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) :

Sonar is a dynamic, all-in-one crypto tracking platform aiming to simplify and accelerate online investments. The platform's analytical ecosystem provides a safe place for users to research, manage, and decide on their current and future crypto investments by providing complete transparency and traceability. It features a central platform of analytics tools, a web3 wallet, and educational content - https://www.sonarplatform.io/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws - https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes in the U.S. and international markets. NEWSMAX / New to The Street T.V. show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

FMW Media Contact:

And

