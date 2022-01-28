Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.01.2022 | 21:08
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosperity Exploration Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering and Lists on The Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / Prosperity Exploration Corp. has completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 3,503,400 common shares in its capital at a price of 10 cents per share for gross proceeds of $350,340.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for working capital purposes and to carry out exploration of the company's Silver Lake project situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

PI Financial Corp. acted as agent for the IPO. The agent received a cash commission equal to 10 per cent of the gross proceeds of the IPO and a corporate finance fee of $25,000. Additionally, the company granted the agent, and its selling group, compensation options entitling the holders to purchase an aggregate of 350,340 shares at a price of 10 cents per share, exercisable on or before Jan. 28, 2025.

The shares were approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Jan. 26, 2022, and are expected to begin trading on Jan. 31, 2022, under the symbol PROP.

About Prosperity Exploration Corp.

Prosperity Exploration Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Silver Lake property. The Silver Lake property is situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
_____________________________
Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

SOURCE: Prosperity Exploration Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686172/Prosperity-Exploration-Corp-Completes-Initial-Public-Offering-and-Lists-on-The-Canadian-Securities-Exchange

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.