Nepra Foods is Upgraded to OTCQB Venture Market Under Trading Symbol NPRFF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTCQB:NPRFF),creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce its approval for uplisting to the United States OTCQB® Venture Market under the trading symbol NPRFF. Nepra debuted on the OTC Pink Market last November.

Recognized by the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission as a public market, eligibility for the upgraded listing requires stringent, reporting, compliance and visibility criteria. As a result, Nepra's aims to expand and broaden its range of non-Canadian investors, while increasing the convenience of trading and liquidity of its common shares within the U.S.

"This swift upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market is a vote of confidence for potential investors and comes at an opportune time in our company's growth," says Nepra CEO David Wood. "With our PROPASTA frozen meal debut on the horizon, we have ramped up production in our Colorado facility, and will continue innovating to expand our CPG vertical and ingredient verticals."

The company is also traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group, headquartered in New York City, provides pricing information and liquidity on more than 11,000 over-the-counter securities. The OTC Markets Group is the owner and operator of the most substantial U.S. inter-dealer electronic quotation and trading system for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. For more information, please visit OTC Markets Group, Inc. Website at https://www.otcmarkets.com .

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

