BrainBox AI Inc: BrainBox AI Announces Global Distribution Agreement with ABB

High-growth start up partners with global technology leader to launch AI-driven building solution

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainBox AI, a pioneer in predictive and self-adaptive commercial building technology, is pleased to announce its global distribution agreement with ABB. ABB will offer BrainBox AI's technology services with a co-branded customer user interface (UI).

This step confirms the next phase of the key relationship following the October 28, 2021, Series A funding announcement, wherein ABB participated as lead investor.

This agreement demonstrates ABB's clear recognition of the significant capabilities that BrainBox AI's technology offers and the synchrony with its goals to make buildings smarter, safer, and secure while improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

The continuation of this strategic engagement allows the ABB Building and Home Automation Systems unit to supplement its existing portfolio of digital offerings with BrainBox AI's solution. With BrainBox AI's technology as the driving force, buildings can benefit from up to a 20-40% decrease in their carbon footprint as well as a reduction in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) energy costs of up to 25%. In addition, BrainBox AI's deep learning software increases occupant comfort and extends the life of HVAC equipment without upfront capital expenditure.

"All business leaders need up-to-date, real-time information in order to make intelligent decisions. Property management is no different," explains Thorsten Mueller, Head of Global Product Group Building and Home Automation Solutions, ABB Smart Buildings. "Operational data helps businesses to highlight areas for improvement, optimize operations, find efficiencies and drive cost-savings. Data intelligence helps to create buildings that learn by processing the vast amounts of data that integrated buildings systems create, AI algorithms in smart buildings can make autonomous decisions around HVAC systems and lighting that benefit the owner, employees and the environment."

BrainBox AI offers artificial intelligence (AI) to combat climate change by making commercial buildings smarter and more efficient. Its flagship product is currently installed in over 100 000 000 sq. ft. of real estate across 18 countries. Through seamless communication with building management systems (BMS), the technology optimizes HVAC systems in real-time, permitting the existing infrastructure to become predictive and self-adaptive, while significantly reducing energy consumption and emissions.

"This announcement is a natural step forward in our relationship with ABB, further demonstrating their commitment to bringing automation and AI to the market. This distribution agreement paves the way for deeper collaboration, including integration and joint product development." Frank Sullivan, Chief Commercial Officer, BrainBox AI.

AHR Expo 2022; January 31 - February 2

Representatives from both BrainBox AI and ABB are currently on site at the AHR Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Conference attendees with inquiries concerning this news release are encouraged to visit the BrainBox AI booth, C1788, or the ABB Building Solutions Booth C1559, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About BrainBox AI

BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 100 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University.

Learn more about BrainBox AI.

About ABB

.

For media inquiries:

For BrainBox AI

Liz Culley-Sullo

Director, Public Relations

l.culley-sullo@brainboxai.com



For ABB

Media Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

media.relations@ch.abb.com