WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Digital Customer Care Services 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment. (doc US47203921, December 2021)

The report cites WNS' investments and capabilities in omni-channel solutions, analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and industry-specific platforms as key strengths. The IDC MarketScape also notes, "In regard to other digital capabilities, WNS is notable for contact center automation, exceeding the industry average for the number of engagements that include RPA deployments and pilots for conversational AI-based chatbots." The assessment notes "Interviews with WNS clients revealed WNS is flexible and willing to invest in client relationships and its time to execute is excellent."

WNS' "EXPIRIUS" platform is the key enabler of its digital customer experience services. Consisting of eight microservice offerings, EXPIRIUS integrates human-assisted design and domain expertise with AI-driven conversational insights and consulting-led CX strategies to create a holistic digital customer experience.

"Digital transformation underpinned by domain knowledge, technology and automation, advanced analytics, and human intelligence is central to our business strategy. This approach has enabled WNS to co-create solutions that help our clients drive unparalleled end-customer experiences which generate revenue, enable actionable insights, increase operating efficiencies and reduce costs," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS stands out in the customer care services market because of their deep domain expertise, integrated digital approach with EXPIRIUS (and its plethora of micro services) in addition to their flexible engagement models. WNS customers often tout their agility, adaptability, and ability to transform goals to business outcomes…valuing them as a true extension of their company. This clearly reflects WNS 'co-create to innovate' approach to service delivery," says Ali Close, Manager of IDC's Intelligent Finance and Customer Care BPS program. "I look forward to see how WNS will contextualize EXPIRIUS and other services to cater to new CX demands in the future."

WNS' CX solutions leverage integrated domain knowledge, process expertise, state-of-the-art technology platforms, and access to global talent featuring multilingual capabilities. Today, WNS has over 15,000 CX specialists in 12 countries delivering end-to-end support for 60+ global clients across industries.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2021, WNS had 49,610 professionals across 55 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

