IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC: IJJP) The eCETP WebApp is Now Ready for Production

The eCETP is Now ready for Production. In addition, We have testers online for evaluation and live trials. However, no tech support will be available until it is in maintenance mode, after testing within 10 days.

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / IJJP News Headliner: eCETP deployment was successful on January 26, 2022. Additional scheduled addons with third-party software integrations will begin in February and March 2022. Fortunately, the addons will not prevent us from providing the Mandatory Training Program (MTP) or sponsors to run donation campaigns.

The Third-Party Software Integrations Addons To The Webapp:

The KYC and AML with profile monitoring by LexisNexis | Risk Solutions Intercom Customer Communications Platform to announce news and project events.

Changes In eCETP Design:

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) proposed for integration into eCETP has changed; it will become a separate module and include the Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) software packages as a hybrid ERP/CRM solution, two provider software under consideration.

The Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform will function as a separate module; the decision is to implement an internal Exchange for IJJ Corporation Ethereum Tokens ERC-20 and ERC-223.

The IJJ Token becomes a reward in the Donation Backer Packages (DBP) for the Campaign Sponsors as a Donors options.

The tokens accumulate purchasing power to benefit the Sponsor to purchase a Donation Backer package or donor packages.

We have selected three open-source Exchange Trading platforms for evaluation.

Next Development Phase:

Market Slogan: "Without A Commitment To Join."

Project Title. Kickoff Initiative for the Mandatory Training Program (MTP). Module Is Operational As of January 26, 2022, to sign up for training. Go to eCETP -Get Start Page - IJJ Corporation. Training Includes the Campaign Sponsor Raising Working Capital. The preparation creates a reusable and expandable campaign, using a free starter package to raise between $2,400 to $6,000 within ten days. After training, the Sponsor can elect to use 2% of their earnings to reload their campaign by purchasing their first Donation Backer Packages (DBP) to become a Certified ECETP Operator. Training Program Structure: Sponsors can create a Private label and rebrand to promote and sponsor campaigns with two sessions. 2 to 4 days are preparing the campaign for deployment. Up to 10 to 12 days, raise the working capital.

Business Development:Kickstart the Go-To-Market Plan to build up a Global Marketing campaign using eCETP as a focal point to offer MTP's services.

For more information what the eCETP How to get started Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xgnFRmAbqdHFKv4glSASOUcLNfeCmmg5/view?usp=sharing

MTP Support Requirement:

Onboarding two Experts as consultants Donation Campaign Fundraiser Expert. eCETP Customer Relationship Management (CRM) services for the MTP. Mass Marketing Campaigns using A full-service application worldwide with a point of contact database. Create a branding strategy for eCEPT's Mandatory Training Program (MTP).

Task 2 and 3 anticipated implementation date: within March 2022.

Additional Details are available at Mandatory Training Program

The above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers. In addition, we will continue to post on Twitter LinkedIn posts provide News Releases on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company aims to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.

CONTACT: info@ijjc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced details, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Source: IJJ Corporation.

