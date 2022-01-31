European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V.: EFIC1 EGM Approves Business Combination With Azerion

The first day of listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam under the new name

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V. ("EFIC1"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker symbol: EFIC1 and EFICW), obtained shareholder approval for its business combination with Azerion Holding B.V. ("Azerion"), a high-growth, EBITDA profitable, digital entertainment and media company, at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") held today.



SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL

More than 95% of the votes cast at the EGM voted to approve the Business Combination, significantly exceeding the required threshold for approval (i.e. 50%+1 of the votes cast on the outstanding ordinary shares and special shares at the EGM).

The general meeting has also formally approved and adopted the other agenda items required to satisfy the shareholder approval condition under the business combination agreement entered into on 13 December 2021 between EFIC1, Azerion and Azerion's shareholders (the "Business Combination Agreement"): (i) the proposed restructuring of EFIC1 (i.e. the cancellation of certain ordinary shares repurchased by EFIC1 under the share repurchase arrangement, the amendments of the articles of association of EFIC1 and its conversion into a limited company (naamloze vennootschap)) and (ii) the appointment of Atilla Aytekin, Umut Akpinar and Maria del Dado Alonso Sanchez as members of the new management board.

NEXT STEPS

Subject to the remaining closing conditions under the Business Combination Agreement being satisfied or waived, the transaction is expected to be completed on 1 February 2022, with remaining structuring steps as approved by the general meeting in the EGM (see above) taking place during the morning of 2 February 2022.

PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATION EFIC1

Press contacts: Marion Banide; +31; +49or +31 (20) 240 4240.

