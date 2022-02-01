Auto-Graphics, Inc.: Auto-Graphics Names Cheryl Slinkard New Chief Operations Officer; John Petrocik New Chief Technology Officer

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Auto-Graphics, Inc. promoted Cheryl Slinkard to Chief Operations Officer, and John Petrocik to Chief Technology Officer.

As the company's first COO in over 20 years, Slinkard will be responsible for overseeing its day-to-day administrative and operational functions, and ultimately facilitating the continued development of A-G's software products. Slinkard has 25 years of management experience in the technology field and holds a M.S. in Information Systems from Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University.

Petrocik replaces Slinkard as the company's Chief Technology Officer, where he will lead all aspects of product development, implement continuous improvement of software architecture, and facilitate delivery of enhancements. Petrocik brings with him 23 years of experience in large scale software development and holds a B.S. in Computer Science from California State University, Long Beach.

Auto-Graphics, Inc.?has been an industry leader in?library management and resource sharing software for?over?50 years.? All?A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS?- "Software as a Service.")?For more information,?visit A-G?on?their?website at?www.auto-graphics.com,?or?on?Facebook and LinkedIn.??

