Eight businesswomen holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, have been named as winners in the WeQual Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005879/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The WeQual Awards are designed to increase diversity in the group executive committees of the world's biggest companies. More than 35% of the winners of previous WeQual Awards have been promoted to the leadership teams of major global companies.

The winners of the WeQual Awards, EMEA 2022 are:

Technology category: Cecile Bartenieff, Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific, Societe Generale

- Transformation category: Christiane Lindenschmidt, Chief Digital and Data Officer, Markets and Securities Services, HSBC

- Commercial category: Anne O'Leary, CEO Vodafone Ireland, Vodafone Group

- Business Development category: Arancha Cordero, SVP, Chief Growth Officer Danone Waters, Danone

- Procurement and Supply Chain category: Jessica Nordlinder, Chief Procurement Officer, Vice President Global Sourcing, Essity

- People and Culture category: Tina Mylon, Senior Vice President Talent and Diversity, Schneider Electric

- Brand category: Noémie Ellezam, Group Chief Digital Strategy Officer Group Innovation Division, Societe Generale

- Finance category: Anna Dimitrova, CFO and Strategy and Corporate Development Director, Vodafone Germany, Vodafone Group

All applications to the WeQual Awards are assessed anonymously, meaning neither their name nor the company for which they work was revealed to our assessors. The 8 winners are selected from a shortlist of 24 finalists after being interviewed by one of our executive interviewers.

Executive interviewers included:

Steve Cahillane, Chairman, President and CEO of The Kellogg Company

- Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American

- Dame Inga Beale, Chair of Mediclinic and former CEO of Lloyd's

- Shelley O'Connor, Vice Chair and Head of External Affairs at Morgan Stanley

- Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC

- Ralph Findlay, former CEO of Marston's plc

- Douglas Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global

There are now more than 160 international companies across the world who have WeQual Alumni: talented executive women who have made it to the finals of WeQual Awards.

Katie Litchfield, Founder of WeQual, said: "Once again the standard of entrants for the WeQual Awards was exceptionally high proving once more that there are plenty of talented women ready and willing to make that step up to group executive committee level."

ABOUT WEQUAL

WeQual's mission is to create a better business world by increasing gender equality at the top of the world's largest companies. The WeQual Awards are a key way to identify and showcase outstanding women ready to take the step up to their global executive committee.

Together we can tackle the slow progress in appointing women to group executive roles.

WeQual Founder Katie Litchfield

WeQual CEO Mark Bateman

Website: wequal.com/awards

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wequal-awards

Twitter: @wequalglobal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005879/en/

Contacts:

The WeQual Awards Team

WeQual Global

awards@wequal.com

Mobile: +44 7894 200 619 Office: +44 20 3290 3389

Katie Litchfield