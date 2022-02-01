- (PLX AI) - Tele 2 Q4 revenue SEK 7,030 million vs. estimate SEK 7,050 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2,371 million vs. estimate SEK 2,744 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 1.39 vs. estimate SEK 1.2
- • Outlook FY adjusted capex SEK 2,800-3,300 million
- • Financial guidance for the mid-term reiterated
- • Issuing 2022 guidance of low-single digit end-user service revenue growth and mid-single digit underlying EBITDAaL growth compared to 2021
- • Capex excluding spectrum and leasing assets expected to be SEK 2.8-3.3 billion in 2022
TELE2-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de