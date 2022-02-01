Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2022 | 08:05
Gofore Oyj: Publication of Gofore's 2021 financial statements release and invitation to a results presentation

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 09:00

Publication of Gofore's 2021 financial statements release and invitation to a results presentation

Gofore Plc will publish its 2021 financial statements release on Monday, 28 February 2022 approximately at 09.00 am EET (CET +1).

A webcast for analysts and investors will be held on the same day 28 February 2022 at 13.00 pm EET. CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Teppo Talvinko will present the results in English.


The webcast can be followed at https://gofore.videosync.fi/q4-2021.
Questions to the management can be submitted through the webcast chat.

The presentations will be available on the same day at 13.00 pm EET on www.gofore.com/invest. A recording of the webcast will be available later on the same page.

Further enquiries:???
Mikael?Nylund, CEO,?Gofore?Plc???
tel.?+358 40 540 2280???
mikael.nylund@gofore.com??
??
Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 990 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 105 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
