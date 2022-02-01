- (PLX AI) - Q4 sales DKK 3,834 million vs. estimate DKK 3,730 million
- • Q4 organic growth 7% vs. estimate 5.4%
- • Q4 EBIT DKK 805 million vs. estimate DKK 852 million
- • Q4 EBIT margin 21% vs. estimate 22.8%
- • Q4 net income DKK 623 million vs. estimate DKK 646 million
- • Outlook 2022 FY organic growth 3-7%
- • Outlook 2022 FY EBIT margin 25-26% includes re-investments in the business and despite an impact from significantly higher input costs
- • ROIC incl. goodwill at 16-17%
- • FCF bef. acq. at DKK 1.7-2.1bn including DKK 2.5-2.8bn in CAPEX supporting long-term growth, especially in Advanced Protein Solutions
