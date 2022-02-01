- (PLX AI) - Boozt shares are expected to rise today after the company reported some earnings metrics earlier than expected, because they beat consensus.
- • Boozt Q4 revenue growth of 38.1% exceeded consensus of 33%
- • Q4 adj. EBIT margin of 7.6% was better than average estimates of 7%
- • The deviation to expectations came from higher than expected sales in December and significantly lower returns from Black Week as well as Christmas shopping, the company said
- • The shares should perform well today, driven by the continued strong momentum in sales, SEB analysts said
- • Boozt is due to report full earnings on Feb. 10, along with guidance for 2022
