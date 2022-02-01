TransAlta has planned to start construction on the storage facility in March 2023 and to complete it within nine months. The 180 MW battery facility is designed to be charged by the existing Ghost Hydroelectric facility when demand is lower.Canada-based power provider TransAlta Corporation recently submitted an approval request to the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) for its WaterCharger battery storage project, which would connect 180 MW of battery storage capacity to its 51 MW Ghost Hydroelectric Dam located at the confluence of the Bow and Ghost Rivers, in the Canadian province of Alberta. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...