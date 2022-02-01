Abcam to license in VHH phage library (1) from Twist, complementing in-house recombinant antibody capabilities

Abcam to develop and commercialize antibodies for diagnostic and research use, with Twist retaining rights for therapeutic applications

Reinforces Abcam's commitment to consistently improve industry standards and support the sector with best-in-class reagents

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Abcam (AIM:ABC; NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life sciences reagents and tools, today announced a licensing agreement under which Abcam will use a proprietary Twist VHH phage library for antibody discovery, development and commercialization for diagnostic and research applications.

Phage display complements other antibody discovery methods, and offers several benefits for tackling challenging targets. The synthetic nature and the diversity of each Twist library (up to 10 billion variants) enable the rapid identification of antibodies against challenging targets that would otherwise fail due to toxicity or lack of immunogenicity. The recombinant format enables easier genetic engineering and maximizes in vitro manufacturing ensuring batch-to-batch reproducibility and scalability from bench to bedside.

Alejandra Solache, Ph.D., SVP R&D at Abcam said, "Twist's phage library complements our leading recombinant antibody discovery capabilities, adding further scale and diversity and increasing the likelihood of identifying antibodies with the desired properties against emerging or established targets. The partnership supports Abcam and Twist's commitment to deliver antibodies that have the potential to accelerate the development of innovative research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics."

Under the terms of the agreement, Twist Bioscience grants Abcam the right to engage in research and development activities using Twist single domain (VHH) synthetic antibody library. Abcam has the option to nominate, license and commercialize antibody sequences for diagnostic and research use, in return for license fees and commercial milestone payments. Twist retains the rights to the same sequences for therapeutic application.

Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twistsaid, "This partnership is an important milestone in Twist's journey as it allows us to access the research and diagnostic market through Abcam's commitment to advance discovery, development and commercialization of the resulting antibodies. In addition, this agreement lays the foundations for a long term collaboration with Abcam to drive new commercial opportunities. Importantly, because Twist retains the rights to develop the sequences for therapeutic uses, this partnership has the potential to benefit our internal pipeline as well.

VHH Antibody Libraries

Antibodies contain two variable domains, the heavy and the light chains. A VHH antibody, also known as a nanobody or single domain antibody, is the antigen binding domain of the heavy chain, with three complementary determining regions (CDRs), or areas where antigens bind to the antibody. Twist's VHH library uses novel methods that combine synthetic and natural approaches to maximize diversity in the 10 billion antibody library, creating high quality VHH libraries for use against any protein target. The small size of the VHH antibodies allow them to access targets that traditional antibodies cannot, with tight binding affinity. The modular nature of VHH antibodies supports creation of bi- or multi-specific antibodies ideal for developing next generation therapies specific to oncology, autoimmune disease and virology.

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life sciences organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 90,000 products.

With 14 sites globally, many of Abcam's over 1,700-strong team are located in the world's leading life sciences research hubs, complementing a global network of service and support.

About Twist Biopharma

By leveraging our unique ability to manufacture DNA at scale, we can construct proprietary antibody libraries precisely designed to match sequences that occur in the human body. The library of libraries gives our partners an integral and unbiased resource for antibody therapeutic discovery and optimization. This precise and rational approach to library fabrication combined with sophisticated bioinformatics and software expertise expedites antibody discovery by decreasing risk, increasing speed, and lowering the failure rate for antibody therapeutic development.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

