Innovation and automation focused MSSP, Tiberium, today announced a further development in its collaboration with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005142/en/

Tiberium Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft's to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

The announcement follows the news last year of the launch of Tiberium FROST and MYTHIC to Tiberium's Managed Cyber Defence Centre offering (MSSP). This has led to a four-fold increase in customer growth over the past 9 months in their strategic target markets, with customers signing up for 24/7 automated cyber defence services for multi-year contracts, powered by Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel.

Parri Munsell, Managing Director, Security Partner Marketing at Microsoft states, "I am pleased to have Tiberium join us as a partner in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cybersecurity industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers."

Drew Perry, Chief Executive Officer at Tiberium, comments: "Our strategic partnership with Microsoft and Tiberium's rapid growth is no coincidence. Joining MISA reinforces our key vision of collaboration with partners and customers to deliver truly game changing automation based managed cyber security services".

Through a combination of collaboration and automation based managed security services, Tiberium enables customers to prevent, detect, respond, and recover from threats targeting cloud and on-premise environments.

With a UK based team of Threat Hunters and Cyber Defenders, it gives customers the ability to leverage automation and speed up response times and reduce the risk of cyber incidents occurring.

About Tiberium:

Tiberium is an 'Outcome First' MSSP which differentiates with automation and collaboration to deliver meaningful benefit to clients.

Tiberium FROST and Tiberium MYTHIC are 24/7 UK based MSSP services designed to PREVENT, DETECT, and REACT to cyber security incidents.

Built in a cloud native environment, powered by threat hunters and automation, delivering managed security services catering for automated, hybrid or fully managed requirements leaving traditional MSSP services to the history books.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005142/en/

Contacts:

Ryan King

Sales Director

ryan.king@tiberium.io

Please, for further information, visit Contact us Tiberium