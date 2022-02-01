QPR Software Oyj: QPR selected to provide specification and architecture services to the Finnish National Agency for Education

QPR SOFTWARE PLC, PRESS RELEASE, FEB 1, 2022, AT 1:00 PM

The Finnish National Agency for Education has selected QPR Software Plc to produce specifications and architectural services. The customer estimates the total purchase price without purchase obligation to be approximately € 970,000 for a period of three years. The total need for services is around 1,500 man-days. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.

The purpose of the tender organized by the National Agency for Education is to choose an operator responsible for specifications and architectural services, which will include designing, developing and modeling the Agency's architecture. Architectural services assist the National Agency in their architecture work.

"QPR has been cooperating with Finnish public sector customers for a long time. This new contract gives us a great opportunity to expand cooperation in the sector of education and training. This purchase decision is a good indication of the competitiveness of our consulting services, as well as our offering." says Jussi Vasama, CEO of QPR.

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com



About the Finnish National Agency for Education

The Finnish National Agency for Education is a key actor in the implementation of education policy and the development of education. The Agency directs and develops education and training and promotes internationalization.

For additional information, please contact:

