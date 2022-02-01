ESG Investing has announced the winners of its 2022 awards, celebrating the best in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research, ratings, funds and products.
The ESG Investing Awards, now in their third year, are judged by an independent panel of experts from industry and academia. The Awards celebrate the most impactful products, funds and initiatives that are making a positive contribution towards the integrity, uptake and success of ESG investing.
Matthew Clements, editor of ESG Investing, comments, "This year we received nearly double the number of nominations from 2021 and our judges were asked to assess finalists of outstanding quality across all categories. We also saw a blossoming of new ESG fund types as well as a considerable expansion in the quantity and scope of ESG research and product offerings. This is a trend that is set to continue as ESG becomes more embedded in investment mandates globally, and sustainability issues move to the forefront of investors' priorities. Many thanks to all our judges and congratulations to our winners and finalists."
The winners and runners-up are:
RATINGS RESEARCH
BEST ESG RESEARCH: BANK
Winner: Cowen
Runner-up: Credit Suisse
BEST ESG RESEARCH: INVESTMENT MANAGER
Winner: Bernstein
Runner-up: Calvert Research and Management
BEST ESG RESEARCH: VENDOR
Winner: ISS ESG
Runner-up: FactSet
BEST SPECIALIST ESG RESEARCH
Winner: Investec Bank
Runner-up: Invesco
BEST ESG RATINGS PROVIDER
Winner: Sustainalytics
Runner-up: MSCI
PRODUCTS
BEST BANK FOR SUSTAINABLE FINANCE
Winner: Morgan Stanley
Runner-up: Societe Generale
BEST ESG ETF PROVIDER
Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management
Runner-up: Amundi
BEST ESG INDEX PROVIDER
Winner: MSCI
Runner-up: FTSE Russell
BEST SPECIALIST ESG INDEX PROVIDER
Winner: Scientific Beta
Runner-up: Longspur Radnor Indices
BEST ESG DATA PROVIDER
Winner: RepRisk
Runner-up: Net Purpose
BEST ESG SPECIALIST ESG DATA PROVIDER
Winner: Fitch Solutions
Runner-up: Preqin
BEST ESG FINTECH
Winner: Minerva Analytics
Runner-up: AVANA EqualSeat
MOST INNOVATIVE ESG PRODUCT
Winner: Neural Alpha
Runner-up: MSCI
CORPORATE STRATEGY
BEST CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY
Winner: Scotiabank
Runner-up: EFG Hermes
MOST INNOVATIVE ESG INITIATIVE
Winner: Morgan Stanley
Runner-up: CME Group
INVESTMENT FUNDS
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: GLOBAL EQUITIES
Winner: Berenberg
Runner-up: BMO Global Asset Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: US EQUITIES
Winner: AllianceBernstein
Runner-up: Mesirow Equity Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EUROPEAN EQUITIES
Winner: Neuberger Berman
Runner-up: Amundi
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: FIXED INCOME
Winner: Affirmative Investment Management
Runner-up: BlueOrchard Finance
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: SPECIALIST FIXED INCOME
Winner: Amundi
Runner-up: Affirmative Investment Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: MULTI-ASSET
Winner: Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust
Runner-up: BMO Global Asset Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EMERGING MARKETS EQUITIES
Winner: Franklin Templeton
Joint runners-up: FAMA Investimentos and Fisher Investments Europe
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EMERGING MARKETS DEBT
Winner: BlueOrchard Finance
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: IMPACT
Winner: Montanaro Asset Management
Runner-up: Earth Capital
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: GLOBAL THEMATIC
Winner: TT International Asset Management
Runner-up: CPR Asset Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: THEMATIC (CLIMATE ALIGNMENT)
Winner: Bank J. Safra Sarasin
Runner-up: Carbon Cap Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: THEMATIC (NATURAL RESOURCES)
Winner: Union Bancaire Privée
Runner-up: Kempen Capital Management
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: CLIMATE /GREEN BONDS
Winner: Eurizon Capital
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: SOCIAL BONDS
Winner: Ecofin
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: ENERGY TRANSITION
Winner: Denham Capital
Runner-up: Demeter IM
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: INFRASTRUCTURE
Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management
Runner-up: Capital Dynamics
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: PRIVATE EQUITY
Winner: Abris Capital Partners
Runner-up: Summa Equity
BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: REAL ESTATE
Winner: Washington Housing Initiative Impact Pool
Runner-up: Cheyne Capital
ESG INVESTMENT FUND OF THE YEAR
Winner: Amundi Just Transition for Climate
For a full list of the Award winners and finalists, click here.
ESG Investing is a division of Global Markets Media, a UK-based financial media company bringing research, conferences and training to trading and investment professionals across the globe. For further information, visit www.esginvesting.co.uk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005159/en/
Contacts:
Jim Biss
Global Markets Media Ltd
Tel: +44 (0) 1483 573150 jb@globalmarkets-media.com