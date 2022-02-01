ESG Investing has announced the winners of its 2022 awards, celebrating the best in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research, ratings, funds and products.

The ESG Investing Awards, now in their third year, are judged by an independent panel of experts from industry and academia. The Awards celebrate the most impactful products, funds and initiatives that are making a positive contribution towards the integrity, uptake and success of ESG investing.

Matthew Clements, editor of ESG Investing, comments, "This year we received nearly double the number of nominations from 2021 and our judges were asked to assess finalists of outstanding quality across all categories. We also saw a blossoming of new ESG fund types as well as a considerable expansion in the quantity and scope of ESG research and product offerings. This is a trend that is set to continue as ESG becomes more embedded in investment mandates globally, and sustainability issues move to the forefront of investors' priorities. Many thanks to all our judges and congratulations to our winners and finalists."

The winners and runners-up are:

RATINGS RESEARCH

BEST ESG RESEARCH: BANK

Winner: Cowen

Runner-up: Credit Suisse

BEST ESG RESEARCH: INVESTMENT MANAGER

Winner: Bernstein

Runner-up: Calvert Research and Management

BEST ESG RESEARCH: VENDOR

Winner: ISS ESG

Runner-up: FactSet

BEST SPECIALIST ESG RESEARCH

Winner: Investec Bank

Runner-up: Invesco

BEST ESG RATINGS PROVIDER

Winner: Sustainalytics

Runner-up: MSCI

PRODUCTS

BEST BANK FOR SUSTAINABLE FINANCE

Winner: Morgan Stanley

Runner-up: Societe Generale

BEST ESG ETF PROVIDER

Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management

Runner-up: Amundi

BEST ESG INDEX PROVIDER

Winner: MSCI

Runner-up: FTSE Russell

BEST SPECIALIST ESG INDEX PROVIDER

Winner: Scientific Beta

Runner-up: Longspur Radnor Indices

BEST ESG DATA PROVIDER

Winner: RepRisk

Runner-up: Net Purpose

BEST ESG SPECIALIST ESG DATA PROVIDER

Winner: Fitch Solutions

Runner-up: Preqin

BEST ESG FINTECH

Winner: Minerva Analytics

Runner-up: AVANA EqualSeat

MOST INNOVATIVE ESG PRODUCT

Winner: Neural Alpha

Runner-up: MSCI

CORPORATE STRATEGY

BEST CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

Winner: Scotiabank

Runner-up: EFG Hermes

MOST INNOVATIVE ESG INITIATIVE

Winner: Morgan Stanley

Runner-up: CME Group

INVESTMENT FUNDS

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: GLOBAL EQUITIES

Winner: Berenberg

Runner-up: BMO Global Asset Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: US EQUITIES

Winner: AllianceBernstein

Runner-up: Mesirow Equity Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EUROPEAN EQUITIES

Winner: Neuberger Berman

Runner-up: Amundi

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: FIXED INCOME

Winner: Affirmative Investment Management

Runner-up: BlueOrchard Finance

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: SPECIALIST FIXED INCOME

Winner: Amundi

Runner-up: Affirmative Investment Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: MULTI-ASSET

Winner: Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Runner-up: BMO Global Asset Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EMERGING MARKETS EQUITIES

Winner: Franklin Templeton

Joint runners-up: FAMA Investimentos and Fisher Investments Europe

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: EMERGING MARKETS DEBT

Winner: BlueOrchard Finance

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: IMPACT

Winner: Montanaro Asset Management

Runner-up: Earth Capital

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: GLOBAL THEMATIC

Winner: TT International Asset Management

Runner-up: CPR Asset Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: THEMATIC (CLIMATE ALIGNMENT)

Winner: Bank J. Safra Sarasin

Runner-up: Carbon Cap Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: THEMATIC (NATURAL RESOURCES)

Winner: Union Bancaire Privée

Runner-up: Kempen Capital Management

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: CLIMATE /GREEN BONDS

Winner: Eurizon Capital

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: SOCIAL BONDS

Winner: Ecofin

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: ENERGY TRANSITION

Winner: Denham Capital

Runner-up: Demeter IM

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: INFRASTRUCTURE

Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management

Runner-up: Capital Dynamics

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: PRIVATE EQUITY

Winner: Abris Capital Partners

Runner-up: Summa Equity

BEST ESG INVESTMENT FUND: REAL ESTATE

Winner: Washington Housing Initiative Impact Pool

Runner-up: Cheyne Capital

ESG INVESTMENT FUND OF THE YEAR

Winner: Amundi Just Transition for Climate

For a full list of the Award winners and finalists, click here.

