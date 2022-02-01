Anzeige
01.02.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 04/22 Equity Derivatives - Support for Trade Reporting via Q-Port and Clearing Workstation 1 Discontinued

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of
Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to the new
Nordic Derivatives Trading System on February 21st, 2022. 

Impact on Q-Port and Clearing Workstation 1 (CW1)

With the migration of equity derivatives trading to the new Nordic Derivatives
Trading System, the Genium INET system will not be used as Trade Registration
Facility (TRF) for standard equity derivative instruments, with the exception
of Flexible Equity Derivatives that are traded OTC and will continue to be
registered for clearing through Clearing Workstation 1 (CW1) application (not
via Q-Port). 

Members that currently use Q-Port or CW1 for such trade reporting in Genium
INET must by February 21st, 2022 do the trade reporting by other means. 

Nasdaq offer the new trading front-end Nasdaq Nordic Trader (NNT) as an
alternative. 
The NNT is a web based customizable trading interface that allows seamless
access with a modern user interface familiar to the current web browsers. 

To get access to NNT in both test and production environments for equity
derivatives, Members need to fill out the request form "Nasdaq Nordic Trader"
that is available at Nasdaq Member Portal (NMP). 
The version of the NNT for trade reporting only will be made available to
Members at a reduced fee. 

Link to request form at Nasdaq Member Portal
https://memberportal.nasdaq.com/client/requests/new/Nasdaq-Nordic-Trader

For questions related to the request and the request form, please contact
Member & Account Configuration team MAC@nasdaq.com 

For questions on the Nasdaq Nordic Trader please contact the Trading Operations
tradingoperations@nasdaq.com 

Impact on Genium INET and Clearing from the Trading platform migration

More information is available in the attached "Changes to Genium INET" document.

Replatforming webpage

Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Derivative Trading System
is available on the replatforming webpage:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039757
