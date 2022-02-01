

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2022, above analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.10 To $10.70 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $12.00 To $12.50 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.94 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de