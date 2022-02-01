Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.02.2022
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2022 | 13:08
Cordia Corp: Cordia Announces Crypto Food Hall NFT Collection

Numerous Benefits for Independent Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Cordia Corporation (OTC PINK:CORG) today announced the launch of the Crypto Food Hall (www.cryptofoodhall.com) NFT collection.

The Crypto Food Hall is a collection of chefs, menu items, and locations inside a metaverse food experience. The first collection of 1000 chefs will be released this month. Whitelist and presale sign ups are now open.

The Crypto Food Hall's mission is to allow independent restaurants to participate in the NFT revolution without incurring the costs of building their own collection or having to develop technical expertise to support an NFT community.

The Chef Collection consists of 500 male and 500 female chefs with various elements and various levels of scarcity. The team consists of Chef Tasty, Chef Yummy, Chef Delivered, Chef Nasty and Chef ETH representing various cuisines, culinary styles, and personalities.

Behind the crypto chefs are real world menus that will be rolled out as part of Corida's existing virtual restaurant program. Restaurants that own a crypto chef and want to carry Corida's virtual menus will not be charged subscription fees for the first 12 months. The virtual restaurants are part of Cordia's celebrity virtual restaurant service.

"Based on our past experience of operating restaurants and developing virtual menus, we recognize there is a growing need for demand generation by today's independent restaurant operators. We have always believed that crypto and now NFTs can help bring new customers to local restaurants. Our Crypto Food Hall provides a very cost effective and inexpensive solution for restaurants to embrace NFTs without any difficulties associated with building and maintaining a collection," said Peter Klamka, President of Cordia Corporation.

Cordia has also pledged to use 20% of its secondary market royalties to purchase digital gift cards from any independent restaurant that owns a chef. The gift cards will be distributed to members of the Crypto Food Hall community from time to time via drop.

The mint price per chef is expected to be $150.00 plus gas fees and will be on sale later this month.

Contact:
Kate Ellis
contact@cordiakitchens.com
213-915-6673

SOURCE: Cordia Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686516/Cordia-Announces-Crypto-Food-Hall-NFT-Collection

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
