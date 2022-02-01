Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Remote Monitoring Receives High Patient Approval Rating at The Ottawa Hospital

97% of post-surgical patients using Connected Health for at-home monitoring indicated high satisfaction and would recommend program to friends or family members

News in Summary

Cloud DX remote patient monitoring solution receives a 97% approval rating from patients, an industry leading satisfaction rating

204 patients responded to the survey indicating Cloud DX technology was very helpful in their recovery post-surgery and would recommend the program to friends and family

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF) is pleased to share new findings from a survey of Ottawa Hospital patients who recently participated in a cross-Canada study using remote automated monitoring after being discharged to home post-surgery.

According to the survey of 204 respondents, 97% of patients indicated they either strongly agreed or agreed they were highly satisfied with the Cloud DX remote patient monitoring program and would recommend it to friends or family members. 89% of respondents also strongly agreed or agreed that the quality of care they received was equal to, or better than the care they would have received face to face. Respondents also found Cloud DX's technology easy to use and interact with.

The survey takes a patient-centric look at a cutting-edge post-surgical remote patient monitoring program. Data was gathered between May and December of 2021.

Previously, in 2020, The Ottawa Hospital was one of nine Canadian facilities to participate in a national clinical study of patient outcomes from virtual care and remote automated monitoring (RAM). Half of 905 post-surgery patients were randomized to use this technology at home for 30 days after they left the hospital.

Several centers in the PVC-RAM-1 study found fewer patients with the take-home technology had to return to the hospital for care. In addition, more patients in the virtual care group compared to the standard care group had a medication error detected (30% versus 6%, respectively) and corrected (28% versus 4%, respectively). As well, fewer of the virtual care patients - a difference of 10 to 14% lower - reported pain compared to the standard care group. Results of the national study were recently published in The BMJ .

The Ottawa Hospital is currently operating a Ministry of Health funded program that continues to offer Connected Health as a new standard of care. Funding for this initiative comes from The Ottawa Hospital Academic Medical Organization (TOHAMO) COVID-19 Innovation Grant, Roche Canada COVID-19 Innovation Grant, McMaster COVID-19 Research Fund, and The Research Institute of St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton.

"We are delighted to see such a strongly positive response to Cloud DX's technology and monitoring program from patients in the Ottawa Hospital community," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder at Cloud DX. "It further validates our work to make our technology easy to use, user-friendly and to help patients feel empowered in their recovery from illness and surgery, knowing that nursing and medical help was just a text message away."

Drs. Manoj Lalu , Sylvie Aucoin, and Daniel Dubois are the physician leads for virtual post-operative care for The Ottawa Hospital site.

"Our hope was that this enhanced virtual care will reduce complications in patients after surgery and keep them out of hospital," says Dr. Lalu, an associate scientist at The Ottawa Hospital and assistant professor at the University of Ottawa. "Our research findings supported this hypothesis, and we were very pleased that patients readily accepted the remote monitoring program and found it very helpful in their recovery."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

About The Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital is one of Canada's top learning and research hospitals, where excellent care is inspired by research and driven by compassion. As the third-largest employer in Ottawa, our support staff, researchers, nurses, physicians, and volunteers never stop seeking solutions to the most complex health-care challenges. Our multi-campus hospital, affiliated with the University of Ottawa, attracts some of the most influential scientific minds from around the world. Backed by generous support from the community, we are committed to providing the world-class, compassionate care we would want for our loved ones.

Cloud DX Investor Site

