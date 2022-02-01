Allego Holding B.V. ("Allego" or the "Company"), a leading pan-European electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, which announced its proposed business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ), today announced it had hired Manish A. Somaiya as Group Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, effective January 10, 2022.

"I am pleased to welcome Manish to the Allego team," said Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego. "He brings a significant amount of expertise and leadership given his excellent track record of building trusted relationships with investors, analysts, and the financial community throughout his career. We believe Manish will help us build world-class investor relations and capital markets function, as we capitalize on our strong leadership position as a leading EV charging network in Europe and execute on our go-to-market strategy to drive long-term shareholder value."

"I am excited to join Allego, with its technological edge as a leader in the European fast and ultra-fast EV charging market with an established operating history and significant industry tailwinds," said Somaiya. "I am looking forward to creating a top-tier platform for a transparent and proactive communications strategy with all stakeholders by partnering with relevant professionals across the organization."

Ton Louwers, CFO of Allego, to whom Somaiya will report, stated, "I am thrilled to have Manish on board at a pivotal time for the company and look forward to working collaboratively to optimize growth opportunities with the combined finance and business development teams and maintain access to providers of capital."

As a Managing Director at Citigroup Global Markets, Bank of America Securities, and a senior executive at J.P. Morgan Securities, Somaiya brings more than 20 years of experience in investment research and capital markets. At Citi, Somaiya was a senior liaison for institutional clients and led cross-asset research partnerships while maintaining award-winning sector coverage. He recently worked with growth companies on capital raising and corporate development.

Somaiya holds an MBA from TRIUM global executive program, an 18-month joint-degree with N.Y.U. Stern School, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and H.E.C. Paris School of Management. He received his undergraduate degree in finance and international business from N.Y.U Stern School.

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego's end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of more than 26,000 charge points operational throughout Europe and growing rapidly. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives us and our customers a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient and more enjoyable for all.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value-chain and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor III LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.spartanspaciii.com.

