Bittrex Global today announced the launch of Bittrex Global Starting Block, a new Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform built to support high-caliber cryptocurrency projects looking to partner with an industry leader in security and compliance to take their project to the next level.

As one of the world's premier digital exchanges, Bittrex Global is committed to driving innovation in the digital asset space. This newest initiative will give promising projects the ability to market and launch their IEO, enabling them to raise funds, distribute tokens and generate awareness for their project across the industry. Bittrex Global Starting Block will provide retail and institutional clients alike with the ability to access these new and innovative digital asset projects.

Using the expertise of Bittrex Global, projects will be evaluated extensively and undergo rigorous screening. Screening parameters include project innovation, token issuer due diligence, token economics, supply unlock schedule, use of proceeds, project roadmap, strategic partnerships, market interest and community engagement.

Blockchain projects vetted and qualified to launch on Bittrex Global Starting Block will gain access to Bittrex Global's powerful marketing capabilities and worldwide user base.

"We are supporting the most promising projects in the most efficient way. Prior to an IEO, Bittrex Global will conduct a thorough review of the project and examine every aspect, from token ownership to historical sales, target token distribution, allocations and vesting periods, with a focus on ensuring that a balanced supply and demand exists for our IEO participants," said Stephen Stonberg, CEO at Bittrex Global.

"Blockchain innovation and experimentation is at an all-time high. Our team is excited to meet new projects in the crypto space, and we look forward to supporting front runners who are truly looking to push the boundaries of blockchain technology," said Chris Sinkey, Chief Business Officer at Bittrex Global.

To learn more about Bittrex Global Starting Block, and for details of our application process, please visit: https://global.bittrex.com/discover/startingblock

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe.

Bittrex Global GmbH is registered with the Financial Market Authority under Law of 3 October 2019 on Tokens and TT Service Providers (TVTG) in Liechtenstein to operate as a TT Exchange Service Provider, TT Token Depositary and Token Issuer on behalf and for the account of third parties. Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Limited is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and licensed as a Class F Digital Asset Business under the Bermuda Digital Asset Business Act 2018 to operate as a digital asset exchange, provide custodial wallet services and operate as a digital asset derivative exchange provider.

Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/

