Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto's Self-directed Investment Platform CryptoIRA Lowers Trading Fee to 1%

Fee change will help users trade more for less within their crypto IRAs

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto),the self-directed IRA platform making it easy and affordable for individuals to invest in alternative assets using tax-advantaged retirement funds, today announced a new reduced trading fee for Alto CryptoIRA® of 1% per transaction down from 1.5%. Users will be able to trade more for less with their tax-advantaged retirement investment portfolio allocations.

"We're always looking for ways to enhance the user experience for Alto's customers with our products and platforms," said Eric Satz, founder and CEO of Alto. "Looking to the future, trading fees are just the start of what we have planned in 2022. We'll be rolling out a variety of exciting initiatives in coming months to give our users more investment options, features, and educational content."

As of today, Alto CryptoIRA offers:

125+ coins and tokens through our integration with Coinbase

No setup or monthly account fees

No account minimums

An $10 investment minimum, among the lowest in the industry

24/7 real-time trading

Our new 1% trading fee

This fee change is effective publicly as of today, but for existing Alto CryptoIRA users, the change went into effect at 11 AM ET, Friday, January 28.

Alto is 100% committed to the cryptocurrency trading community and this fee change will enhance users' experience trading crypto through a tax-advantaged Alto CryptoIRA. "Community feedback is crucial for our product development, and we'll continue to innovate on all fronts," added Mr. Satz.

This news follows Alto's recent close of a $40 million Series B funding round to start off the new year. The raise is already helping to serve more than 18,000 IRA investors. Trading fees are just the beginning of the innovations Alto plans to roll out in the coming months.

About Alto

Alto is a Nashville-based financial technology company that launched its next-generation self-directed IRA platform in 2018 to make it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike. Alto's current investment partners include AngelList, DiversyFund, Eaglebrook Advisors, Fundr, Grayscale, Masterworks, Republic, and Vint, as well as financial advisors, fund sponsors, and other direct issuers. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide investment advice to its clients.

For more information, please visit? AltoIRA.com ?or follow Alto on? LinkedIn ,? Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Alto Media Contact:

Paul Bandera

Caliber Corporate Advisers

alto@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Alto Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686505/Altos-Self-directed-Investment-Platform-CryptoIRA-Lowers-Trading-Fee-to-1