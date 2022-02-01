The "France Construction Equipment Market Strategic Assessment Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France's construction equipment market is expected to reach USD 15,319.1 million and a volume of 48,898 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% by volume during 2022-2028.

Renovation of public infrastructure and government buildings supports earthmoving equipment growth in France's construction equipment market.

The preparation for Olympic Games-2024 in Paris and The Grand Paris project driving construction equipment sales.

In 2022, investments in new mining projects (particularly in primary mineral resources such as antimony, tungsten, and gold) are likely to grow construction equipment in the mining industry substantially.

In 2020, there were 3,304 active quarries in mainland and overseas France, which is likely to increase significantly in 2022 as new mining projects are in the pipeline.

The France government mainly focuses on the supply chain and climate change; hence projects such as port development projects, renewable energy projects, etc., are creating a substantial demand for construction equipment by others.

The increasing focus on infrastructure and development of highways and road redevelopment projects will significantly impact the growth of France's road construction equipment market.

The demand in France's excavator market is increasing rapidly due to several infrastructure projects such as Grand Paris Express (USD 40.2 billion), Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village (USD 3.9 billion), etc., introduced by France government.

The growing investments in building and civil engineering such as University Campus, University of Paris-Sud (USD 319.5 million) are driving the need for the excavator market in France. This is because these are the ideal machinery for construction projects given their bulky structure, which can be used for digging, lifting hefty objects, landscaping, and demolition.

The key players in France construction equipment market are Caterpillar, Liebherr, Komatsu, Kubota, Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB, SANY, Hitachi, John Deere Company, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

In October 2021, Volvo launched Volvo Prototype LX03: The Intelligent Future of Construction. In 2020, JCB launched its first hydrogen fueled-based excavator.

