F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Changes to the Roche Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that William Pao (1967), M.D., Ph.D., and Head of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) since 2018, has decided to leave Roche for a new opportunity and return to the United States, effective 18 March 2022. Johannes (Hans) Clevers (1957), M.D., Ph.D., who joined the Board of Directors in 2019, will step down from this position and be appointed the new Head of Roche pRED effective 18 March 2022. Hans Clevers will become a member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee and will be based in Basel. A successor to Hans Clevers' board position will be identified and announced at a later date.



Roche's CEO Severin Schwan commented: "Having had the opportunity to work closely with Hans Clevers as a member of the Roche Board, I could not be more pleased to have him as the new leader for pRED. His outstanding scientific credentials, collaborative and pragmatic style, and excellent leadership will enable our continued success and strong momentum towards translating science into medicines for patients around the world in the years ahead." Schwan further said: "William Pao has been instrumental in the transformation of our pRED organization and has significantly strengthened and diversified our research and development portfolio. My sincerest gratitude goes to him for all that he has contributed to Roche and for patients. I wish him only continued success for the future."



William Pao joined Roche in 2014 and stepped into his current role in 2018. He is an American citizen, earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard, and his M.D. and Ph.D. from Yale University. Following his residency training in Internal Medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical School, he completed his medical oncology and postdoctoral fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) prior to becoming a member of the MSKCC faculty. Before joining Roche, he simultaneously held key positions of Professor of Medicine and Director of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Vanderbilt University, and Director of Personalized Cancer Medicine at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. He was inducted into the American Society of Clinical Investigation in 2011 and the Association of American Physicians in 2017.



Hans Clevers is Dutch and has his MS in Biology, M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Utrecht in The Netherlands. He currently holds the posts of Professor in Molecular Genetics at University Utrecht, Principal Investigator at Hubrecht Institute as well as the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology and Oncode Investigator. In addition, he serves on several scientific advisory boards including the Francis Crick Institute, and is a co-founder of several companies across the world. He is the recipient of multiple international awards and is a member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Science in the United States, Academy of Science in France, and The Royal Society in the UK.



