Applied Technology Academy: Free Wounded Heroes Documentary at MacDill AFB - PTSD is NOT a life sentence and CAN be healed!

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Applied Technology Academy, a military focused cyber training company, in partnership with Gier Productions, LLC will support a local screening of the lifechanging movie, Wounded Heroes, an award-winning documentary directed/produced by filmmaker Michael Gier. Wounded Heroes is a three-year passion project that features successful alternative treatments that give anyone battling PTSD their lives back. There have been many films produced about PTSD, but this is the first film that features options that heal PTSD.

The free screening will be open to all any interested active military member, Veterans, First Responders, and their family members. Specifics include.

Date: 7 March 2022

Time: Noon

Location: MacDill AFB MacFlix Theater, 2420 Florida Keys Ave, Bldg 41, FL 33621

Free lunch is provided at 12:00 pm & the screening starts at 1:00 pm EST

Alternative therapy providers will be available on-site after the screening to provide additional information.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports anywhere from 17 to 22 Veteran suicides every day. Most are given prescription medications; some of these medications are black labeled with serious side effects. It's time for better solutions.

Gier says, "Many battling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder believe that it's a "life sentence" but as the film shows, that's not true. Wounded Heroes features Veterans that had lost hope but now have their lives back because their PTSD is gone. They went from contemplating suicide to living happy fulfilling lives."

"I feel alive again, I feel rej uvenated, I feel like a soldier again." - Kyle Green, US Army

"I'm happier today than I've ever been in my entire life." - Chuck Gardea, US Air Force

"I didn't even know this kind of happiness was possible." - Sherri Waters, US Army

The film not only features successful alternative treatments, but it also features steps for success. Gier says, "First, try the treatment option that's most appealing and then follow up with other treatment options because they work well in combination. Second, find likeminded people that have your back; don't fight this battle alone. Third, it's vital to find a new mission; a purpose bigger than yourself."

With the stresses of Covid, a divided country politically, and now the loss of Afghanistan to the Taliban, it's time to help people heal. Wounded Heroes is a film that features solutions, not only for Veterans, but also for police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and anyone battling PTSD.

To attend the free lunch and Wounded Heroes screening register at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wounded-heroes-screening-ptsd-alternative-therapies-macdill-afb-tickets-252167538897

For those who cannot attend, Wounded Heroes will also available via a Zoom screening at 9:00 am EST on March 7, 2022.

To attend the online Zoom screening register at:

https://appliedtechclass.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIsdOuhrzIvGYtlvvWUXeqy5OjoJg5f6fI

Visit WoundedHeroesDocumentary.com to watch the trailer, film excerpts, press interviews, and get more details about the Sponsor a Hero program.

CONTACTS:

Mike Griffin, mike@appliedtechac.com

Lynn Fisher.info@appliedtechac.com

Michael Gier, info@gierproductions.com

