The "North America and Europe Medical Technology Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hardware, Software, Service), by Application, by End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American and European medical technology market size is expected to reach USD 647.1 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing patient population at healthcare facilities, ineffective hospital service management, rising healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare workforce shortage, and overburdened health systems is driving the digitalization and automation of the healthcare industry. These digital health solutions enhance patient-provider engagement and improve the quality of patient care. The improving internet connectivity and rising smartphone penetration is boosting the adoption of digital health solutions across North American and European markets.

The growing potential of the medical technology industry is attracting both public and private investors to support the development of innovative digital health solutions. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic exposed the downfalls and shortcomings of the existing overburdened health systems and reaffirmed the need to adopt digitalization and automation of healthcare services. The travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed by government bodies, restricted the patients to adopting virtual care solutions such as telemedicine and teleconsultation. Various industry participants and consultants witnessed a significant surge in adoption rates of virtual care and digital health solutions post the outbreak of the pandemic.

The market is expected to witness a boost in revenue growth over the forecast period and would follow an upward projected technology life cycle trajectory. The services segment dominated the market due to the prevailing trend of outsourcing digital health services from third-party vendors since healthcare facilities lack the required expertise and technology skillset. Rapid advancements and innovative upgradations in software solutions have contributed to the growth of the services segment. These services could vary from installations, implementation, education and training, and upgradation, and are either availed as a complete package or partially in the form of long-term contracts.

The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) segment dominated the market owing to multiple functions of RCM such as product development, member engagement, network management, care management, claim management, and risks and compliance. The growing trend of automating the claim processing, reimbursement, denial process, and risk and compliance is driving the need for RCM solutions. The others segment dominated the market due to the growing investment in digitalization of healthcare services and to reduce rising healthcare costs. Growing awareness of smartphone healthcare solutions, medication management, and imminent healthcare are also some of the factors driving the others segment. North America dominated due to the presence of key market players, high digital literacy, advancements in IT infrastructure, rising health IT expenditure, and rapid adoption of digital health solutions.

North America And Europe Medical Technology Market Highlights

The market size is expected to be valued at USD 647.1 billion by 2028, due to the digitalization and automation of the healthcare industry

In the type segment, services dominated the market in 2020, due to the prevailing trend of outsourcing these services since healthcare organizations lack the required personnel and skill sets

In the application segment, the revenue cycle management segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to automation of claim management, reimbursement, and risk and compliance functions

The others segment held the largest market share in 2020 due to the growing demand to reduce diagnostic costs and reduce machine downtime

North America dominated in 2020 due to the availability of advanced infrastructure, high digital literacy, presence of key market players, increasing health IT spending, and rapid adoption rates

Key Topics Covered:

North America and Europe Medical Technology Market Variables, Trends Scope

North America and Europe Medical Technology Market Snapshot

Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing adoption of digital healthcare

Growing demand for personalized medicine and treatment

Rising adoption of artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data

High penetration of smartphones

Growing adoption of mobile health applications

Market Restraint Analysis

Lack of skilled professionals

Cyber security and privacy concerns

Market Challenges

Digital health technology unable to deliver promised results

Market Analysis Tools

Impact of COVID-19

Outsourcing of Hardware Services

Technology Type Market Estimates Trend Analysis

Application Estimates Trend Analysis

End-use Market Estimates Trend Analysis

Regional Estimates Trend Analysis, by Technology Type, Application, and End-use

Competitive Landscape

Allscripts

Greenway Health

CureMD Healthcare

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

eClinical Works

Athenahealth

Carestream Health

eMDs

HEALTHTAP

AdvancedMD

Teladoc Health

American Well

Doctor On Demand

DXCTechnology Company

MDLive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6izbp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006135/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900