Simon Data Claims Top Leader Ranking from G2's Grid for CDPs for Fourth Consecutive Quarter

Simon earns Leader rank in Momentum Grid Report for fourth successive quarter, and continues to climb in Small Business, Mid-Market and Enterprise categories

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Simon Data , a leading data-driven marketing platform, today announced their sustained advancement within the top "Leader" ranking in the G2 Winter 2021 Report for Customer Data Platforms (CDP). A trusted industry source, G2's quarterly CDP Grid® ranks products based on customer satisfaction and market presence and places companies into four categories on the Grid, with the Leader quadrant as the top position. In addition to earning a higher spot in the Leader category for the Overall Grid Report for CDP, Simon Data scored a Leader ranking on the Momentum Grid Report for CDP for the fourth consecutive quarter, and continues to progress to higher positions in the Small Business, Mid-Market and Enterprise categories. In addition to advancing in the prestigious Leader category for the Overall Grid Report, Simon Data climbed higher in the rankings for the Mid-Market Grid Report for CDP. Overall, Simon secured recognition across 13 categories, and earned distinction for the first time in two additional reports - including Mid-Market Implementation and Mid-Market Results for CDPs.

"Whether you're a digital start-up or an established enterprise brand, the key to driving results quickly and easily begins with data, and we're proud that our customers are seeing the connection between a powerful CDP and business outcomes," said Jason Davis, CEO and co-founder of Simon Data. "We're especially gratified to see Simon Data's recognition in the Mid-Market Implementation and Results Index reports for CDPs because it demonstrates we're delivering on our promise of enabling data-driven customer experiences, quickly and effectively."

Scores across all categories are calculated by G2's proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of review questions related to its respective category, and customer testimonials that are published on each organization's profile.

Reviews provided by Simon Data customers applauded the organization's ease of setup and implementation, and praised their seamless integration with other platforms. Simon also earned high marks for enabling organizations to easily build audience segmentation from their database and create datasets for usage across end-channels.

About Simon Data

Simon Data is the industry-leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers brands to deliver data-driven, personalized customer experiences anywhere. The platform leverages enterprise-scale big data and machine learning to power customer communications in any channel. Simon's unique approach allows brands like BarkBox, Venmo, The Farmer's Dog, ASOS, JetBlue, Tripadvisor, Equinox, and many more develop and deliver incredible personalization without needing to build and maintain massive, bespoke data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.simondata.com .

