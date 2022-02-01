Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: CLV) ( the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of CDN$510,000 through the issuance of 6,375,000 units in the capital of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.125 per Common Share until the date that is three years form the date of issuance. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

The Offering constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as insiders of the Company subscribed for 1,425,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Prior to the completion of the Offering, Mr. Scott Kelly, beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 2,097,500 Common Shares and 262,500 Options representing 12.01% on an undiluted basis and 13.31% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Offering, Mr. Kelly beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,022,500 Common Shares, 462,500 Warrants and 262,500 Options, representing approximately 12.67% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 15.25% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

