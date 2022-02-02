Talenom Oyj: Talenom acquires the business of Tilitoimisto Kuopion Tili-Consults Oy

Talenom Plc, Press release 2 February 2022 at 10:00 EET

Talenom acquires the business of TilitoimistoKuopionTili-Consults Oy

Talenom Plc has agreed on 1 February 2022 to acquire the business of Tilitoimisto Kuopion Tili-Consults Oy, located in Kuopio, Finland. The business was transferred to Talenom from 1 February 2022.

The yearly net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is approximately EUR 0.5 million. In the short term, the business acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom's financial position or future outlook.

After the transaction, the personnel of Tilitoimisto Kuopion Tili-Consults Oy and the entrepreneurs Elina Ranta and Päivi Savinainen (seven persons in total) will continue working for Talenom. The company will continue to operate at its current premises in Kuopio.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong - average annual net sales growth was around 15.5% in 2005-2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/