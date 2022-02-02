Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHZ7 ISIN: US78409V1044 Ticker-Symbol: MHL 
Tradegate
02.02.22
11:01 Uhr
372,40 Euro
+2,00
+0,54 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
370,00371,7011:23
369,70371,5011:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2022 | 10:41
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica Awarded Bronze Class Recognition in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

February 2nd, 2022 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) has been awarded the Bronze Class distinction in the S&P Global 2022 Sustainability Yearbook. Only two U.S. listed companies received a medal distinction within the electric utilities industry.

S&P Global assessed 7,554 companies across 61 industries before issuing its 2022 Sustainability Yearbook. The annual study, that evaluates environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, awards Bronze Class to companies with a score within a 5% to 10% of its industry top-performing company. The evaluation assesses aspects such as corporate governance, climate strategy, electricity generation, operational eco-efficiency, and health and safety indicators among other parameters.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica's CEO said: "We are proud to be included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the first time."

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is a provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).


Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465

S&P GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.