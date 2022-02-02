Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Set To Launch CBD and CBG Products in Brazil

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), ("Panacea" or the "Company"), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research-focused company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products as an alternative to Big Pharma product offerings, announces the launch of their highest quality CBD and CBG line of products to MyPharma2Go's healthcare providers in Brazil. The new partnership, signed last month, allows Panacea to offer their premium cannabinoid products to the Brazilian market and soon after in other Latin American countries.

Founded in 2017, MyPharma2Go works with market-leading brands recommended by top professionals across seven different cross-border platforms to provide patients access to globally available medicines, supplements, and medical cannabis - the latter proving to be a rapidly growing category. Adding to their robust portfolio, the partnership with Panacea ensures a superior service in delivering the best global cannabis products to physicians, pharmacies, and customers throughout Brazil.

According to André Di Donato, CEO and founder of MyPharma2Go, in the last five years, MyPharma2Go has impacted more than 30,000 health professionals and has served more than 240,000 patients throughout Brazil. He also noted, "We are eager to officially launch Panacea's exceptional array of cannabinoid products as their unique variety can capture market niches we haven't yet touched. We are extremely pleased to partner with Panacea and bring the highest quality CBD products from Colorado, USA to the people of Brazil starting this month. Colorado is the focal point of the cannabis industry worldwide, and we've found that Panacea's stringent quality and testing protocols, along with the thoughtful science behind the products, are second to none."

Since their founding in 2017, Panacea Life Sciences has upheld the highest standards for all their products across multiple categories, from oil drops and softgels to gummies and topicals. With a focus on Cultivating Everyday Wellness by making products that use only the highest quality cannabinoids, the brand continues to build trust and reliability with each new product in its lineup. With meaningful, unique products being generated, tested, and produced regularly, Panacea will be able to reach a widespread target market.

"Panacea and MyPharma2Go have been working hard to integrate our lineup of cannabinoid products into the MyPharma2Go sales approach to make these products readily available to healthcare providers in Brazil" credits Panacea's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Buttorff. "Panacea has a tremendous and loyal customer base here in the United States, and we look forward to earning the trust of the people of Brazil with our natural, non-habit-forming medicinal products."

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a leader in production of legal, industrial hemp cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot GMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado, USA, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our contract in Brazil, including the perceived merits and anticipated outcome of consumer demand for and suitability of our products in retail locations and in general, and the expected growth of the CBD/hemp industry in which we operate. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Other risks are included in filings with the SEC made by Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc., parent company of Panacea. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Nick Cavarra

Nick.cavarra@panacealife.com

SOURCE: Panacea Life Sciences, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686887/Panacea-Life-Sciences-Inc-Set-To-Launch-CBD-and-CBG-Products-in-Brazil