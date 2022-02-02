Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro to Attend 8th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference

Aduro will meet with potential investors to broaden their exposure to its HydrochemolyticTM Technology Platform and ongoing activities.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will attend the eighth annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference from March 25-27, 2022.

The AlphaNorth Capital Conference provides an opportunity for growing companies like Aduro to meet with top-level capital finance firms and present their investment opportunities through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings.

The Aduro team will be discussing the advantages of its proprietary Hydrochemolytic chemical conversion technology. Aduro recently received independent validation proving completion of work demonstrating the viability of its technology in the types of continuous-flow reactors commonly used in commercial applications. These results will inform the next phase of activity for Aduro to scale the technology for pilot plants, pre-commercial deployments, and, eventually, full-scale commercial systems.

Aduro will also discuss its pending partnership with Brightlands Chemelot Campus, an international shared innovation community located in Limburg, the Netherlands. The objective of this partnership is to complete an installation that applies Aduro Hydrochemolytic technology to demonstrate, on a tons per day scale, the conversion of polyethylene waste to useful feedstock for chemical processes.

Additionally, Aduro will discuss its activity with Switch Energy, a recycler and operator participating in Canada's agricultural & industrial film recycling program by owning and operating the largest collection program for agricultural waste in the province of Ontario. The goal of these discussions is to develop a framework whereby the two companies can work together to design, build, install, and operate a pilot plant to process waste polyethylene and other types of waste plastics, such as polypropylene.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686833/Aduro-to-Attend-8th-Annual-AlphaNorth-Capital-Conference