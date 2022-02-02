



LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Symplify, a Scandinavian SaaS CRM and CRO supplier to iGaming, have signed a strategic partnership with SCCG Management to spearhead its North America expansion as part of the launch of its latest acquisition Jada Gaming.The joint deal will see SCCG Management provide and execute business strategies designed to open new distribution networks through licensed and qualified channels. Another element, that Symplify and its subsidiaries will greatly benefit from, is advisory support on securing US state licences and authorisations."SCCG is the perfect partner for us to drive further growth in the hugely exciting regulated markets across North America. We're excited about the opportunity to build on our initial success here and SCCG's vast experience will play a major role in the next growth stage," says Symplify's Group CEO Robert Kimber.With over twenty years of experience in CRM and communication, Symplify has become one of the most trusted platforms in iGaming. With customers such as William Hill, LeoVegas, Betsson, Playstar and Hard Rock, Symplify has built its reputation on continuously developing bespoke features and innovative solutions, enabling CRM and CRO teams to remain best in class.As part of an expansion strategy, Symplify further enhanced its 360 degrees offering in late 2021 by acquiring AI software Jada Gaming. "There was one part missing in our offering and that was Jada," says Robert Kimber, Group CEO of Symplify.With the complete suite of Symplify, customers can now optimise conversions on their websites and apps, harvest visitors into loyal players, create real-time advanced channel orchestration and ultimately, through Jada, utilise the full potential of AI and ML with churn prediction, hyper-personalisation and AI-powered segmentation."North America is still a relatively nascent market that offers huge potential and we cannot wait to showcase the capabilities of AI to a new and growing audience," Alberto Alfieri, Jada Gaming Co-Founder continues."AI is playing an ever-increasingly influential role in successful operations and Jada's capabilities will augment Symplify's already strong offering. Our mission is providing a 360 degrees service for our partners, across multiple sectors, and I'm excited to add another vital layer to our solution and be working alongside Symplify as we continue to grow the business," says SCCG Management CEO and Founder, Stephen Crystal.About SymplifyFounded in 2000, Symplify is an award-winning SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in Malta, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Hong Kong, and Canada. As a technology company providing cloud services for marketing, CRM and CRO teams, Symplify has positioned itself as a cutting-edge premium solution for companies who wish to communicate and build loyalty with their customer base.About Jada Gaming, part of SymplifyJada Gaming utilises AI to address responsible gaming as well as to enhance the user experience for online casinos and sportsbooks around the globe. Jada is the AI solution to solve problems for gaming operators, such as RG detection, marketing optimisation and content personalisation. Jada enables predictive analytics, optimized real-time business management with precision and transparency while increasing ROI.About SCCG ManagementSCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.Contact:Stephen A. CrystalSCCG Management+1 702-427-9354Source: Plato Data IntelligenceSource: SCCG ManagementCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.