

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As new coronavirus infections in the United States continue to decrease significantly, the daily death toll crossed the alarming 3000 mark for the third time in a week.



Within a fortnight of touching one million, new cases have been consistently falling in the country.



With 398914 new cases reported on Tuesday, the national total has risen to 75,350,359, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



In contrast, Covid-related casualties are at the higher end. With 3622 additional deaths, the total number of lives that the pandemic claimed in the U.S. has reached 890,770.



According to the New York Times tally, there is a 39 percent rise in daily Covid deaths in the last two weeks.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 35,521, while Missouri accounted for 306 Covid casualties reported on Tuesday.



Covid-related hospitalizations have slowed down notably. 136,753 infected patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals.



46,647,029 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 211,954,555 Americans, or 63.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.4 percent of people above 65.



41.7 percent of the eligible population, or more than 88 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.







