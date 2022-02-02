The "Frost RadarT: European Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Services, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reveals the market positioning of 19 companies using Growth and Innovation scores.

Customer experience (CX) is becoming the primary factor impacting customer loyalty and one of the most relevant business differentiators.

In Europe, demand for outsourced CX services is growing steadily as end-users demand more responsive, personalized, and engaging experiences. Businesses must design and implement a superior end-to-end customer journey to build up brand recognition, maximize the lifetime value of their customers, and deliver human interactions when and where customers value it most.

Many companies acknowledge contact centers as profit centers that present cross- and up-selling opportunities. Companies realize that conversion is particularly high when they harness the natural touchpoints customers have with them in contact centers (e.g., at contract renewal junctures or during a billing cycle). Therefore, contact centers are becoming an essential element of an effective revenue growth strategy.

The European CX service provider marketplace is mature, fragmented, and competitive. Hundreds of providers offer a range of outsourced contact center services to enterprise and public sector clients in Europe. Market dynamics and the effects of the pandemic favor global, technologically sophisticated providers over the long term.

These CX providers have brand recognition, experience, higher R&D spending, a client base, a large number of partners, and resources to expand their solution portfolio's breadth and depth of offerings. Some market participants have a presence in five or more countries in the region, while others focus on one or two European countries and aim to gain market share at the country level.

The analysis shows that the market is slowly consolidating, as major CXSPs enjoy higher revenue growth than most small players and are acquiring other CXSPs to gain market share and new capabilities. The publisher expects consolidation to continue throughout 2022.

