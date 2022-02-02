Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022
WKN: A1KA8Z ISIN: US00191G1031 Ticker-Symbol: BK1 
Frankfurt
02.02.22
08:00 Uhr
2,920 Euro
+0,040
+1,39 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8402,94018:42
ARC Document Solutions to Report 2021 Q4 and FYE Results on Feb 23, 2022

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and 2021 fiscal year-end results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's related press release will also be issued on February 23, 2022, after the market close.

To access the live audio call, dial (888) 330-2446. International callers may join the conference by dialing +1 240 789 2732. The conference code is 4600919 and will be required to dial in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:

David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & IR
+1-925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686960/ARC-Document-Solutions-to-Report-2021-Q4-and-FYE-Results-on-Feb-23-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
