02.02.2022 | 18:37
Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.2137

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3897739

CODE: CSHD LN

ISIN: FR0010510800

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010510800 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CSHD LN 
Sequence No.:  140546 
EQS News ID:  1276014 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276014&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2022 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

